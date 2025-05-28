Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Huntsman Corporation HUN

Dividend Yield: 8.55%

8.55% JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $22 to $20 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $22 to $20 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $13 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Michael Sison downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $13 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On May 28, Huntsman announced that it has completed the strategic review of its European Maleic Anhydride business.

On May 28, Huntsman announced that it has completed the strategic review of its European Maleic Anhydride business. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HUN news.

FMC Corporation FMC

Dividend Yield: 5.95%

5.95% Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $49 to $53 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $49 to $53 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $72 to $55 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Michael Harrison maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $72 to $55 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On April 30, FMC issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On April 30, FMC issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest FMC news

The Chemours Company CC

Dividend Yield: 3.30%

3.30% Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $15 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $15 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Mizuho analyst John Roberts upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $19 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst John Roberts upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $19 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On May 6, Chemours reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

On May 6, Chemours reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CC news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock