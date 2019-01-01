First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FMBH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) was provided by Stephens & Co., and First Mid Bancshares upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Mid Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Mid Bancshares was filed on November 12, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) is trading at is $36.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
