First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.960
Quarterly Revenue
$43.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$63.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Mid Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.
First Mid Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) reporting earnings?
First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.56.
What were First Mid Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:FMBH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24M, which beat the estimate of $22.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.