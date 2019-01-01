Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$64.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$64.6M
Earnings History
Flywire Questions & Answers
When is Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) reporting earnings?
Flywire (FLYW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.35, which missed the estimate of $-0.14.
What were Flywire’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $37M, which beat the estimate of $25.6M.
