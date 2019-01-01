ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
1-800-Flowers.com
(NASDAQ:FLWS)
9.76
00
At close: May 27
9.76
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.84 - 38.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.2M / 64.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 869.3K
Mkt Cap630.1M
P/E9.86
50d Avg. Price12.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.36
Total Float22.2M

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

1-800-Flowers.com reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-0.320

Quarterly Revenue

$469.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$469.6M

Earnings Recap

 

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1-800-Flowers.com missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $4.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 12.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1-800-Flowers.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.79 -0.25 0.19 -0.09
EPS Actual 1.34 -0.20 0.20 0.02
Revenue Estimate 976.63M 295.58M 472.76M 412.75M
Revenue Actual 943.04M 309.37M 486.98M 474.23M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

1-800-Flowers.com management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.55 and $0.6 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of 1-800-Flowers.com using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

1-800-Flowers.com Questions & Answers

Q
When is 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reporting earnings?
A

1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $-0.08.

Q
What were 1-800-Flowers.com’s (NASDAQ:FLWS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $239.5M, which missed the estimate of $245.9M.

