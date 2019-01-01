1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
1-800-Flowers.com missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was down $4.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 12.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 1-800-Flowers.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.79
|-0.25
|0.19
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|1.34
|-0.20
|0.20
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|976.63M
|295.58M
|472.76M
|412.75M
|Revenue Actual
|943.04M
|309.37M
|486.98M
|474.23M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
1-800-Flowers.com management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.55 and $0.6 per share.
Earnings History
