Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fleetcor Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.4%, reporting an EPS of $3.65 versus an estimate of $3.53.

Revenue was up $180.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fleetcor Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.60 3.48 2.92 2.73 EPS Actual 3.72 3.52 3.15 2.82 Revenue Estimate 766.89M 739.48M 632.17M 609.24M Revenue Actual 802.25M 755.48M 667.38M 608.62M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Fleetcor Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $15.45 and $15.75 per share.

