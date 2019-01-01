ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fleetcor Technologies
(NYSE:FLT)
249.675
0.195[0.08%]
At close: May 27
249.45
-0.2250[-0.09%]
PreMarket: 5:39PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low200.78 - 282.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding66.6M / 77.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 511.6K
Mkt Cap19.3B
P/E23.56
50d Avg. Price243.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.8
Total Float66.6M

Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fleetcor Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$3.650

Quarterly Revenue

$789.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$789.2M

Earnings Recap

Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fleetcor Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.4%, reporting an EPS of $3.65 versus an estimate of $3.53.

Revenue was up $180.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fleetcor Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.60 3.48 2.92 2.73
EPS Actual 3.72 3.52 3.15 2.82
Revenue Estimate 766.89M 739.48M 632.17M 609.24M
Revenue Actual 802.25M 755.48M 667.38M 608.62M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.60 3.48 2.92 2.73
EPS Actual 3.72 3.52 3.15 2.82
Revenue Estimate 766.89M 739.48M 632.17M 609.24M
Revenue Actual 802.25M 755.48M 667.38M 608.62M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Fleetcor Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $15.45 and $15.75 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fleetcor Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Fleetcor Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) reporting earnings?
A

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.99, which beat the estimate of $1.97.

Q
What were Fleetcor Technologies’s (NYSE:FLT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $510.6M, which missed the estimate of $527.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.