Fluor (NYSE:FLR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fluor missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $183.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.66% increase in the share price the next day.

