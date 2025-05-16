May 16, 2025 12:08 PM 2 min read

Flowers Foods Cuts Annual Outlook As Tariffs Bite Into Profit

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents.

Quarterly sales of $1.55 billion (down 1.4% year over year) missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.6% to $162.0 million, representing 10.4% of net sales, a 30-basis point increase.

The company said it had completed the acquisition of Simple Mills, which contributed $24.3 million in net sales, net loss of $4.2 million, and $3.6 million to adjusted EBITDA.

Also Read: FDA Targets Synthetic Food Dyes In Sweeping Nutrition Overhaul

“Despite economic uncertainty and greater than expected category declines in the first quarter, Flowers’ performance underscores the importance of our leading brands, each of which maintained or gained unit and dollar share. To mitigate category weakness, we are continuing to invest in on-trend innovation and targeting significant opportunities in faster-growing categories and adjacencies,” said Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO of Flowers Foods.

“Our adjusted 2025 financial guidance reflects our first quarter performance, the challenging consumer environment, and the potential for increased tariff costs. To improve our near-term results, we are gaining additional shelf space, winning new business, and taking other proactive measures while evolving our business to enable long-term outperformance,” McMullian added. 

Net income decreased 27.4% to $53.0 million, representing 3.4% of sales, a 120-basis point decrease year over year.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Outlook: Flowers Foods lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance to $0.95 to $1.05, below the $1.16 consensus estimate.

The company also cut its sales outlook to $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion from the prior $5.40 billion to $5.49 billion range, compared with the $5.41 billion estimate.

Flowers Foods cut its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.05 to $1.15 from $1.18 to $1.28, compared with the $1.16 estimate.

It also lowered sales guidance, excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, to $5.08 billion to $5.17 billion from $5.18 billion to $5.26 billion, compared with the $5.41 billion estimate.

According to Benzinga Pro, FLO stock has lost over 32% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX FXG.

Price Action: FLO shares are trading lower by 0.38% to $17.01 at the last check on Friday.

Read Next:

Image by Kritchai7752 via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
FLO Logo
FLOFlowers Foods Inc
$17.090.09%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
18.99
Growth
53.93
Quality
27.03
Value
13.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FXG Logo
FXGFirst Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX
$64.550.50%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsGuidanceTop StoriesMarketsMoversGeneralBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved