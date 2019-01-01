Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Flowers Foods using advanced sorting and filters.
Flowers Foods Questions & Answers
When is Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) reporting earnings?
Flowers Foods (FLO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
What were Flowers Foods’s (NYSE:FLO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $926.6M, which missed the estimate of $933.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.