Flowers Foods
(NYSE:FLO)
27.31
-0.05[-0.18%]
At close: May 27
27.33
0.0200[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low27.25 - 27.42
52 Week High/Low22.61 - 29.73
Open / Close27.41 / 27.33
Float / Outstanding165.7M / 212M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap5.8B
P/E26.53
50d Avg. Price26.43
Div / Yield0.88/3.22%
Payout Ratio81.55
EPS0.19
Total Float165.7M

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Flowers Foods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 19

EPS

$0.440

Quarterly Revenue

$1.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Flowers Foods using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Flowers Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) reporting earnings?
A

Flowers Foods (FLO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Q
What were Flowers Foods’s (NYSE:FLO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $926.6M, which missed the estimate of $933.5M.

