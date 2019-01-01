Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-1.000
Quarterly Revenue
$342.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$342.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Fluence Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
Fluence Energy Questions & Answers
When is Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) reporting earnings?
Fluence Energy (FLNC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which beat the estimate of $-0.26.
What were Fluence Energy’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $188.2M, which beat the estimate of $124.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.