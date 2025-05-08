Arm Holdings, Fluence Energy, Semrush And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining over 1% on Thursday.

Shares of Arm Holdings PLC – ADR ARM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Arm Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.24 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion and is an increase over revenue of $928 million from the same period last year.

Arm Holdings shares tumbled 10.6% to $110.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

NetClass Technology Inc NTCL shares dipped 18.7% to $26.37 in pre-market trading.

Fluence Energy, Inc . FLNC shares fell 15.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and lowered its FY25 sales forecast.

Semrush Holdings, Inc . SEMR declined 13% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly earnings.

Emerald Holding Inc EEX dipped 12.6% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading. Emerald Holding recently reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc . CCSI declined 10.2% to $20.03 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.

Genpact Limited G shares tumbled 9.2% to $45.01 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 forecast.

Equinox Gold Corp . EQX fell 8.9% to $6.22 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

Fortinet, Inc . FTNT dipped 8.6% to $97.55 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

. dipped 8.6% to $97.55 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF dipped 7.6% to $7.84 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it expects full-year 2025 steel unit cost reductions of approximately $50 per net ton compared to the prior year. The company anticipates full-year capital expenditures of approximately $625 million, down from prior guidance of $700 million.

