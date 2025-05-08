Arm Holdings, Fluence Energy, Semrush And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining over 1% on Thursday.
Shares of Arm Holdings PLC – ADR ARM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
Arm Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.24 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion and is an increase over revenue of $928 million from the same period last year.
Arm Holdings shares tumbled 10.6% to $110.88 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- NetClass Technology Inc NTCL shares dipped 18.7% to $26.37 in pre-market trading.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares fell 15.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and lowered its FY25 sales forecast.
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR declined 13% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Emerald Holding Inc EEX dipped 12.6% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading. Emerald Holding recently reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI declined 10.2% to $20.03 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
- Genpact Limited G shares tumbled 9.2% to $45.01 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 forecast.
- Equinox Gold Corp. EQX fell 8.9% to $6.22 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
- Fortinet, Inc. FTNT dipped 8.6% to $97.55 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF dipped 7.6% to $7.84 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it expects full-year 2025 steel unit cost reductions of approximately $50 per net ton compared to the prior year. The company anticipates full-year capital expenditures of approximately $625 million, down from prior guidance of $700 million.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.