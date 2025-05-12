NRG Energy Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Tesla, Apple, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 950 points on Monday.
Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. NRG rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
NRG Energy posted adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, beating market estimates of $1.49 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $8.59 billion versus expectations of $7.83 billion.
NRG Energy shares jumped 21.5% to $145.05 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares jumped 32% to $6.06.
- Helen of Troy Limited HELE gained 22.1% to $33.31.
- WeRide Inc. WRD shares jumped 21.4% to $9.72. WeRide will release its first quarter financial results before the opening bell on May 21.
- Wayfair Inc. W shares rose 21.2% to $39.76 after Argus Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $40 price target.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH gained 21.1% to $9.90 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE shares jumped 20.1% to $102.34.
- VNET Group, Inc. VNET rose 20.1% to $7.16.
- RH RH gained 18.3% to $230.01.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN gained 17.3% to $10.53.
- Matson, Inc. MATX shares rose 16.4% to $111.95.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK surged 15.2% to $72.22.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO gained 15.1% to $45.15.
- V.F. Corporation VFC gained 13% to $15.00.
- XPO, Inc. XPO rose 12.9% to $125.38.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA jumped 12.7% to $300.64.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS gained 12.3% to $32.81.
- DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS shares rose 11% to $212.02. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Dick’s Sporting Goods with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $254 to $223.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 10.5% to $51.30. Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained Affirm with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $53.
- Masco Corporation MAS rose 10.3% to $68.49. Masco declared a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per common share.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation ON gained 9.6% to $44.93.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM rose 8.8% to $174.35.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained 8.1% to $92.85.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN rose 7.8% to $208.19.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 7% to $319.24. Tesla has touted the company’s FSD (Full Self-Driving) technology ahead of next month’s Robotaxi launch in Austin, Texas.
- Apple Inc. AAPL rose 5.8% to $209.92. Apple is reportedly contemplating raising the prices for its forthcoming fall iPhone models, while also planning to introduce new features and design changes.
Photo via Shutterstock
