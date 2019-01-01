ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Five9
(NASDAQ:FIVN)
102.05
00
At close: May 27
102.05
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low80.52 - 211.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding68.9M / 69.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2M
Mkt Cap7.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price105.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.49
Total Float68.9M

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Five9 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$182.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$182.8M

Earnings Recap

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Five9 beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $44.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Five9's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.36 0.23 0.14 0.13
EPS Actual 0.42 0.28 0.23 0.23
Revenue Estimate 165.38M 146.53M 132.40M 122.63M
Revenue Actual 173.60M 154.33M 143.78M 137.88M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Five9 management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.22 and $1.24 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Five9 using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Five9 Questions & Answers

Q
When is Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) reporting earnings?
A

Five9 (FIVN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.

Q
What were Five9’s (NASDAQ:FIVN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $47.7M, which beat the estimate of $46.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.