Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Five9
Five9 Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) was reported by Jefferies on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting FIVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.49% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) was provided by Jefferies, and Five9 maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Five9, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Five9 was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Five9 (FIVN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $130.00 to $125.00. The current price Five9 (FIVN) is trading at is $102.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.