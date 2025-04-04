Five9 Leans Into Artificial Intelligence While It Cuts Workforce

Zinger Key Points
- Five9 reiterated its 1Q guidance, despite a challenging macro.
- The company announced layoffs and plans for cost cutting.
- With stocks plunging, steady income is key. Tim Melvin & Ryan Faloona reveal dividend stocks and deep-value plays on April 8. Reserve your spot now.
Five9 Inc FIVN has reaffirmed its first-quarter guidance, projecting a performance that is in line with or better than the previous quarter's results, according to Rosenblatt Securities.
The Five9 Analyst: Analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $58.
The Five9 Thesis: Given the current macro environment, the company reaffirming its guidance is a positive, Trebnick said in the note.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
Management also guided to full-year growth of 10%, while announcing a 4% reduction in its workforce, following 7% cut in August 2024, she added.
"The savings will be strategically reinvested with emphasis on AI development, and AI integration with its CCaaS platform," the analyst wrote.
Five9 plans to focus on cost-cutting to drive profitability, which is a "modest positive," she further stated.
Management will provide guidance for the second quarter and a more detailed full-year outlook at its next earnings call in early May, Trebnick said.
FIVN Price Action: Shares of Five9 had declined by 6.54% to $23.58 at publication on Friday.
Read More:
• Five9 Shares Rally After Q4 Report: Here’s Why
Photo: Viewimage via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.