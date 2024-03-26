Dada Nexus Posts Downbeat Results, Joins GDS Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining by around 70 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited DADA shares fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat fourth-quarter results.

The company’s board authorized share repurchase program of up to $40 million of American Depository Shares for two-year period through March 2026.

Dada Nexus shares dipped 9.1% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 6.1% to $7.86 in pre-market trading. GDS Holdings is expected to report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 unaudited financial results today.

fell 6.1% to $7.86 in pre-market trading. GDS Holdings is expected to report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 unaudited financial results today. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK shares declined 4.4% to $23.30 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 4.4% to $23.30 in pre-market trading. FinVolution Group FINV fell 3.9% to $4.74 in pre-market trading. FinVolution, last week, posted downbeat quarterly sales.

fell 3.9% to $4.74 in pre-market trading. FinVolution, last week, posted downbeat quarterly sales. M&T Bank Corporation MTB declined 3.7% to $137.00 in pre-market trading. M&T Bank is expected to report its first quarter 2024 earnings on Monday, April 15, 2024.

declined 3.7% to $137.00 in pre-market trading. M&T Bank is expected to report its first quarter 2024 earnings on Monday, April 15, 2024. Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY fell 3.3% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Monday. Germany approved the legalization of cannabis for adult use.

fell 3.3% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Monday. Germany approved the legalization of cannabis for adult use. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO fell 2.6% to $20.12 in pre-market trading. MINISO Group recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Now Read This: Cramer Isn't 'Knocking' This Pharma Firm Anymore: 'As A Matter Of Fact, I'm Going In'

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here