FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2.4B
Earnings History
FinVolution Gr Questions & Answers
When is FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) reporting earnings?
FinVolution Gr (FINV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were FinVolution Gr’s (NYSE:FINV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $187.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
