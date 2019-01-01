FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FinVolution Gr
FinVolution Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) was reported by CICC on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.63 expecting FINV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.05% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) was provided by CICC, and FinVolution Gr initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FinVolution Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FinVolution Gr was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FinVolution Gr (FINV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.63. The current price FinVolution Gr (FINV) is trading at is $4.20, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
