First Horizon (NYSE:FHN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Horizon beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $99.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Horizon's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.41 0.43 0.37 EPS Actual 0.48 0.50 0.58 0.51 Revenue Estimate 730.51M 744.90M 771.08M 759.49M Revenue Actual 745.00M 738.00M 781.00M 806.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.