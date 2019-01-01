ñol

First Horizon
(NYSE:FHN)
23.11
0.02[0.09%]
At close: May 27
23.10
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low22.6 - 23.1
52 Week High/Low14.67 - 24.24
Open / Close22.6 / 23.1
Float / Outstanding408.8M / 534.9M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 9.8M
Mkt Cap12.4B
P/E13.75
50d Avg. Price22.8
Div / Yield0.6/2.60%
Payout Ratio35.71
EPS0.35
Total Float408.8M

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Horizon reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$707M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$688M

Earnings Recap

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Horizon beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $99.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Horizon's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.41 0.43 0.37
EPS Actual 0.48 0.50 0.58 0.51
Revenue Estimate 730.51M 744.90M 771.08M 759.49M
Revenue Actual 745.00M 738.00M 781.00M 806.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

First Horizon Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) reporting earnings?
A

First Horizon (FHN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were First Horizon’s (NYSE:FHN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $328.4M, which missed the estimate of $330.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.