FibroGen Stock Is Surging After The Bell: What's Going On?

FibroGen Inc FGEN shares are moving higher in Monday’s after-hours session after the company announced the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) for FG-3165. The company also announced a new clinical trial supply agreement with Regeneron.

What Happened: After the market close on Monday, FibroGen said the FDA cleared its IND of FG-3165, allowing the company to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial.

FG-3165 is a galectin-9 targeted monoclonal antibody under development for treatment of solid tumors characterized by high Gal9 levels of expression. Phase 1 trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of FG-3165 in patients with select solid tumors is expected to begin enrollment in the second half of 2024.

“To date, FG-3165 has demonstrated anti-tumor activity with improved survival in combination with other immune modulatory therapies in mouse cancer models and has shown excellent tolerability in nonclinical safety studies,” said Thane Wettig, CEO of FibroGen.

FibroGen also announced a clinical trial supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN to evaluate FibroGen’s immuno-oncology assets FG-3165 and FG-3175 with Reneneron’s anti-PD-1 therapy LIBTAYO (cemiplimab) in patients with solid tumors.

FibroGen will be the sponsor of each Phase 1 monotherapy and combination trial. Regeneron will provide drug supply to FibroGen. Each company will retain all rights to their respective compounds.

“We believe that the mechanisms of action for both FG-3165 (anti-Gal9) and FG-3175 (anti-CCR8) have the potential to be synergistic with cemiplimab, providing the possibility for an improvement in clinical outcomes for patients. We look forward to building a collaborative relationship with Regeneron,” said Deyaa Adib, chief medical officer of FibroGen.

FGEN Price Action: FibroGen shares were up 22.76% after hours at $1.23 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

