FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.680
Quarterly Revenue
$60.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$60.8M
Earnings History
FibroGen Questions & Answers
When is FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) reporting earnings?
FibroGen (FGEN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.48, which missed the estimate of $-0.47.
What were FibroGen’s (NASDAQ:FGEN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $29M, which missed the estimate of $34.3M.
