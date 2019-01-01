First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.390
Quarterly Revenue
$130.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$127.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Finl Bankshares using advanced sorting and filters.
First Finl Bankshares Questions & Answers
When is First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) reporting earnings?
First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.21.
What were First Finl Bankshares’s (NASDAQ:FFIN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $82.3M, which missed the estimate of $87.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.