First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and First Finl Bankshares initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Finl Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Finl Bankshares was filed on August 31, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 31, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) is trading at is $40.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
