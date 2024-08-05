MicroStrategy, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 700 points on Monday.

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell sharply in today's pre-market trading amid a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices.

MicroStrategy shares dipped 17.2% to $1,199.52 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc . FFIN shares declined 23.9% to $26.99 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday.

. shares declined 23.9% to $26.99 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc . CLSK fell 17.4% to $11.13 pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Friday.

. fell 17.4% to $11.13 pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Friday. Iris Energy Limited IREN shares fell 17.2% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.

shares fell 17.2% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc . SERV shares declined 16.4% to $12.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Friday.

. shares declined 16.4% to $12.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc . CIFR declined 15.4% to $3.66 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin.

. declined 15.4% to $3.66 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin. Riskified Ltd . RSKD shares fell 14.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Riskified will release its second quarter financial results before the opening bell on Aug. 14/

. shares fell 14.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Riskified will release its second quarter financial results before the opening bell on Aug. 14/ TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares fell 13.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Friday.

shares fell 13.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc . RILY dipped 12.9% to $15.87 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

. dipped 12.9% to $15.87 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday. Applied Digital Corporation APLD fell 12% to $3.73 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin.

Now Read This: