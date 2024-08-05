MicroStrategy, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 700 points on Monday.
Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell sharply in today's pre-market trading amid a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices.
MicroStrategy shares dipped 17.2% to $1,199.52 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. FFIN shares declined 23.9% to $26.99 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK fell 17.4% to $11.13 pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Friday.
- Iris Energy Limited IREN shares fell 17.2% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Serve Robotics Inc. SERV shares declined 16.4% to $12.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Friday.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR declined 15.4% to $3.66 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin.
- Riskified Ltd. RSKD shares fell 14.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Riskified will release its second quarter financial results before the opening bell on Aug. 14/
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares fell 13.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Friday.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY dipped 12.9% to $15.87 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
- Applied Digital Corporation APLD fell 12% to $3.73 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin.
