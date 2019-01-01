Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on November 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting FFIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.71% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Flushing Financial downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Flushing Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Flushing Financial was filed on November 4, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Flushing Financial (FFIC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $21.50 to $19.00. The current price Flushing Financial (FFIC) is trading at is $22.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
