QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Flushing Financial
(NASDAQ:FFIC)
22.80
0.05[0.22%]
At close: May 27
22.80
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low22.69 - 22.93
52 Week High/Low19.79 - 25.95
Open / Close22.7 / 22.8
Float / Outstanding28.5M / 30.3M
Vol / Avg.57.7K / 117.8K
Mkt Cap691.9M
P/E8.87
50d Avg. Price22.07
Div / Yield0.88/3.86%
Payout Ratio33.07
EPS0.58
Total Float28.5M

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Flushing Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.610

Quarterly Revenue

$64.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$64.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Flushing Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Flushing Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) reporting earnings?
A

Flushing Financial (FFIC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Q
What were Flushing Financial’s (NASDAQ:FFIC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $45.6M, which missed the estimate of $46.8M.

