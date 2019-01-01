Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.610
Quarterly Revenue
$64.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$64.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Flushing Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Flushing Financial Questions & Answers
When is Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) reporting earnings?
Flushing Financial (FFIC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
What were Flushing Financial’s (NASDAQ:FFIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $45.6M, which missed the estimate of $46.8M.
