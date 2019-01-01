QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
14.93 - 15.23
Vol / Avg.
86.1K/116.1K
Div / Yield
1.2/7.98%
52 Wk
12.08 - 16.18
Mkt Cap
290.6M
Payout Ratio
54.3
Open
14.98
P/E
6.8
EPS
0
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objectives are to seek a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company focuses on investing in a portfolio of cash-generating securities of energy companies as well as in other equity securities. In order to earn high income and growth, the company invests in publicly-traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and related public entities in the energy sector such as midstream oil and gas, coal, propane, and marine transportation.

First Trust Energy I&G Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX: FEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust Energy I&G's (FEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Energy I&G.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust Energy I&G

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Energy I&G (FEN)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX: FEN) is $14.94 last updated Today at 8:59:22 PM.

Q

Does First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Energy I&G does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Energy I&G.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) operate in?

A

First Trust Energy I&G is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.