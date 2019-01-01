First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objectives are to seek a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company focuses on investing in a portfolio of cash-generating securities of energy companies as well as in other equity securities. In order to earn high income and growth, the company invests in publicly-traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and related public entities in the energy sector such as midstream oil and gas, coal, propane, and marine transportation.