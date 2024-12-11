Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales.

Stitch Fix reported a quarterly loss of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 13 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $318.80 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $306.93 million.

Stitch Fix shares jumped 21.3% to $5.58 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

SEALSQ Corp LAES gained 134.6% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Tuesday.

gained 134.6% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Tuesday. Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN rose 60.2% to $4.36 in pre-market trading. Silexion Therapeutics named renowned cancer therapeutics expert Prof. Amnon Peled to Board of Directors.

rose 60.2% to $4.36 in pre-market trading. Silexion Therapeutics named renowned cancer therapeutics expert Prof. Amnon Peled to Board of Directors. Frequency Electronics, Inc . FEIM gained 48.6% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter financial results.

. gained 48.6% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter financial results. CleanCore Solutions, Inc . ZONE gained 42.2% to $1.82 in pre-market trading.

. gained 42.2% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. MIND Technology, Inc. MIND gained 23.4% to $5.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

gained 23.4% to $5.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Quantum Corporation QMCO gained 18.7% to $24.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Tuesday.

gained 18.7% to $24.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Tuesday. Biofrontera Inc. BFRI climbed 18.5% to $1.41 in pre-market trading.

climbed 18.5% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX rose 15.8% to $0.4070 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Tuesday.

rose 15.8% to $0.4070 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Tuesday. Rezolve AI Limited RZLV gained 10.3% to $2.13 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Q32 Bio Inc . QTTB shares tumbled 67.6% to $7.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced that while its SIGNAL-AD Phase 2a clinical trial in atopic dermatitis showed promising findings in Part A, it did not meet the primary endpoint in Part B.

. shares tumbled 67.6% to $7.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced that while its SIGNAL-AD Phase 2a clinical trial in atopic dermatitis showed promising findings in Part A, it did not meet the primary endpoint in Part B. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc . CLRB declined 50.7% to $0.6273 in pre-market trading after the company issued strategic update on clinical development, pipeline programs and corporate restructuring.

. declined 50.7% to $0.6273 in pre-market trading after the company issued strategic update on clinical development, pipeline programs and corporate restructuring. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP shares fell 30.4% to $0.2098 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.

shares fell 30.4% to $0.2098 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday. American Lithium Corp. AMLI shares fell 24.8% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced intention to voluntarily delist its common shares from Nasdaq Capital Market

shares fell 24.8% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced intention to voluntarily delist its common shares from Nasdaq Capital Market 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc . SXTP dipped 23.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are trading jumped around 34% on Tuesday amid a Form 4 filing stating the company chairman purchased 73,951 shares.

. dipped 23.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are trading jumped around 34% on Tuesday amid a Form 4 filing stating the company chairman purchased 73,951 shares. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA fell 21.8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.

fell 21.8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX shares dipped 19.2% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company proposed a public offering of common stock.

shares dipped 19.2% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company proposed a public offering of common stock. Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc . FBYD fell 18.8% to $9.35 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Tuesday.

. fell 18.8% to $9.35 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc . PSBD fell 18.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.

. fell 18.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY fell 15.8% to $30.96 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results on Tuesday. The company also announced that CEO Chris Morris handed in his resignation to pursue other interests. The board said it has been working with a global executive search firm in recent months to assist in identifying the company’s next permanent CEO.

Now Read This: