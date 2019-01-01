Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 10
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$12.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$12.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Frequency Electronics using advanced sorting and filters.
Frequency Electronics Questions & Answers
When is Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) reporting earnings?
Frequency Electronics (FEIM) is scheduled to report earnings on June 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Frequency Electronics’s (NASDAQ:FEIM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
