Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Four Seasons Education
Four Seasons Education Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FEDU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Four Seasons Education downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Four Seasons Education, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Four Seasons Education was filed on June 29, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 29, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Four Seasons Education (FEDU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Four Seasons Education (FEDU) is trading at is $0.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
