Four Seasons Education
(NYSE:FEDU)
0.38
-0.016[-4.04%]
At close: May 27
0.3948
0.0148[3.89%]
After Hours: 4:57PM EDT
Day High/Low0.37 - 0.39
52 Week High/Low0.32 - 1.47
Open / Close0.38 / 0.38
Float / Outstanding- / 46.3M
Vol / Avg.23.7K / 172.3K
Mkt Cap17.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.25
Total Float-

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Four Seasons Education reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 13

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$10.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Aug 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Four Seasons Education using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Four Seasons Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) reporting earnings?
A

Four Seasons Education (FEDU) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2021 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Four Seasons Education’s (NYSE:FEDU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

