Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$10.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Aug 31)
–
Earnings History
Four Seasons Education Questions & Answers
When is Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) reporting earnings?
Four Seasons Education (FEDU) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2021 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Four Seasons Education’s (NYSE:FEDU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $13.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
