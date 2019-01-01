FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 17
EPS
$4.590
Quarterly Revenue
$23.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$23.6B
Earnings History
FedEx Questions & Answers
When is FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reporting earnings?
FedEx (FDX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)?
The Actual EPS was $4.25, which beat the estimate of $3.86.
What were FedEx’s (NYSE:FDX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $15.7B, which beat the estimate of $15.5B.
