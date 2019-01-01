4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics
The latest price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting FDMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 266.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) was provided by SVB Leerink, and 4D Molecular Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $28.00. The current price 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) is trading at is $7.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
