4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.820
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of 4D Molecular Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) reporting earnings?
4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.61, which beat the estimate of $-1.17.
What were 4D Molecular Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:FDMT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
