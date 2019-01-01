ñol

Flagstar Bancorp
(NYSE:FBC)
38.10
0.04[0.11%]
At close: May 27
38.06
-0.0400[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low37.43 - 38.26
52 Week High/Low33.02 - 56.77
Open / Close38.26 / 38.15
Float / Outstanding38.6M / 53.2M
Vol / Avg.235.6K / 563.6K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E4.68
50d Avg. Price38.82
Div / Yield0.24/0.63%
Payout Ratio2.94
EPS0.99
Total Float38.6M

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Flagstar Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$1.020

Quarterly Revenue

$165M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$278M

Earnings Recap

 

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

 

Flagstar Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 26.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

 

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flagstar Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.62 1.85 1.93 2.63
EPS Actual 1.69 2.94 2.74 3.31
Revenue Estimate 182.65M 180.20M 182.72M 185.87M
Revenue Actual 181.00M 195.00M 183.00M 189.00M

Earnings History

Flagstar Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) reporting earnings?
A

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Q
What were Flagstar Bancorp’s (NYSE:FBC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $97M, which beat the estimate of $88.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.