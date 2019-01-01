QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
31K/35.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
Shares
173.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fabled Copper Corp is a mineral resource company principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Muskwa Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fabled Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fabled Copper (FBCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fabled Copper (OTCPK: FBCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fabled Copper's (FBCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fabled Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Fabled Copper (FBCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fabled Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Fabled Copper (FBCPF)?

A

The stock price for Fabled Copper (OTCPK: FBCPF) is $0.0355 last updated Today at 4:45:58 PM.

Q

Does Fabled Copper (FBCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fabled Copper.

Q

When is Fabled Copper (OTCPK:FBCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Fabled Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fabled Copper (FBCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fabled Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Fabled Copper (FBCPF) operate in?

A

Fabled Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.