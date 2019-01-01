QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
FAT Brands Inc is a multi-brand restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets, and acquires predominantly fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. The company provides turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, ribs, wrap sandwiches, and others. Its brand portfolio comprises Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean. It generates a majority of its revenues within the US.

FAT Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FAT Brands (FATBW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FATBW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FAT Brands's (FATBW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FAT Brands.

Q

What is the target price for FAT Brands (FATBW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FAT Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for FAT Brands (FATBW)?

A

The stock price for FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FATBW) is $4.15 last updated Today at 8:27:00 PM.

Q

Does FAT Brands (FATBW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FAT Brands.

Q

When is FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) reporting earnings?

A

FAT Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FAT Brands (FATBW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FAT Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does FAT Brands (FATBW) operate in?

A

FAT Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.