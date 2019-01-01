Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products, such as industrial robots, computerized numerical control (CNC) systems, and compact machining centers (Robodrills) to mainly manufacturing companies globally. Fanuc had its beginnings as part of Fujitsu developing early numerical control (NC) systems, and now commands the top global market share with its CNC systems and industrial robots. Fanuc has approximately 260 service stations across the world and currently has more than 4 million CNC controls and 550,000 robots installed globally.