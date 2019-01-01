QQQ
Range
187.3 - 188.92
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.7K
Div / Yield
4.34/2.29%
52 Wk
181.93 - 269.46
Mkt Cap
36.2B
Payout Ratio
55.09
Open
187.3
P/E
26.53
EPS
209.17
Shares
191.8M
Outstanding
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products, such as industrial robots, computerized numerical control (CNC) systems, and compact machining centers (Robodrills) to mainly manufacturing companies globally. Fanuc had its beginnings as part of Fujitsu developing early numerical control (NC) systems, and now commands the top global market share with its CNC systems and industrial robots. Fanuc has approximately 260 service stations across the world and currently has more than 4 million CNC controls and 550,000 robots installed globally.

Fanuc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fanuc (FANUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fanuc (OTCPK: FANUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fanuc's (FANUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fanuc.

Q

What is the target price for Fanuc (FANUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fanuc

Q

Current Stock Price for Fanuc (FANUF)?

A

The stock price for Fanuc (OTCPK: FANUF) is $188.92 last updated Today at 7:14:20 PM.

Q

Does Fanuc (FANUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fanuc.

Q

When is Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUF) reporting earnings?

A

Fanuc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fanuc (FANUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fanuc.

Q

What sector and industry does Fanuc (FANUF) operate in?

A

Fanuc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.