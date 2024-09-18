General Motors Boosts EV Charging Access: 17,800 Tesla Chargers Now Open For All GM Drivers With New Adapter

General Motors Company GM shares are trading higher on Wednesday. Starting today, the company will provide its customers access to over 17,800 Tesla, Inc. TSLA Superchargers using a GM-approved NACS DC adapter.

General Motors customers will now have over 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers in North America.

This initiative aims to accelerate the availability of fast and convenient charging options for current and future electric vehicle (EV) drivers.

This number will grow as GM expands its charging infrastructure through various collaborations. NACS DC adapters will be available to U.S. customers first, followed by Canadian availability later this year.

Wade Sheffer, vice president of, said, “GM’s ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future.”

“Enabling access to even more publicly available fast chargers represents yet another way GM is focused on further improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric more seamless.”

This month, General Motors expanded its partnership with EVgo Inc. EVGO to install 400 fast-charging stalls at key locations in major U.S. metropolitan areas.

Apart from this, today, Unifor reached a tentative collective agreement with General Motors for more than 1,300 of its members at the company's CAMI Assembly and Battery Assembly facilities in Ingersoll, Ontario.

GM stock has gained over 45% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR and Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF RPV.

Price Action: GM shares are up 2.17% at $48.55 at the last check Wednesday.

Image via Shutterstock

