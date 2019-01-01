QQQ
Range
49.3 - 49.66
Vol / Avg.
37.8K/50.3K
Div / Yield
1.43/2.88%
52 Wk
48.62 - 129.79
Mkt Cap
14.1B
Payout Ratio
79.57
Open
49.45
P/E
28.5
EPS
49.43
Shares
286.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Eisai Co Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company's business consists of a pharmaceutical business and other businesses. The pharmaceutical business is categorized by region, including Japan, Americas, China, Asia, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Eisai also reports a consumer healthcare business for Japan. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived by its Japanese pharmaceutical business, followed by its Americas pharmaceuticals segment. The company utilizes licensing strategies in order to expand its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.430
REV1.786B

Eisai Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eisai Co (ESALY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eisai Co (OTCPK: ESALY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eisai Co's (ESALY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eisai Co.

Q

What is the target price for Eisai Co (ESALY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eisai Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Eisai Co (ESALY)?

A

The stock price for Eisai Co (OTCPK: ESALY) is $49.325 last updated Today at 8:45:54 PM.

Q

Does Eisai Co (ESALY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Eisai Co (OTCPK:ESALY) reporting earnings?

A

Eisai Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Eisai Co (ESALY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eisai Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Eisai Co (ESALY) operate in?

A

Eisai Co is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.