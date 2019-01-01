Eisai Co Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company's business consists of a pharmaceutical business and other businesses. The pharmaceutical business is categorized by region, including Japan, Americas, China, Asia, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Eisai also reports a consumer healthcare business for Japan. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived by its Japanese pharmaceutical business, followed by its Americas pharmaceuticals segment. The company utilizes licensing strategies in order to expand its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.