Eversource Energy Stock (NYSE:ES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jul 28
EPS
$0.860
Quarterly Revenue
$2.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$2.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Eversource Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
Eversource Energy Questions & Answers
When is Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) reporting earnings?
Eversource Energy (ES) is scheduled to report earnings on November 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 28, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)?
The Actual EPS was $0.82, which missed the estimate of $0.86.
What were Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2B, which missed the estimate of $2.1B.
