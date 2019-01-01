ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eversource Energy
(NYSE:ES)
$89.54
-1.33[-1.46%]
At close: Sep 2
$89.55
0.0100[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low89.31 - 91.9452 Week High/Low77.07 - 94.63Open / Close91.05 / 89.55Float / Outstanding263.7M / 346.4M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 1.4MMkt Cap31BP/E23.6650d Avg. Price87.79
Div / Yield2.55/2.81%Payout Ratio64.58EPS0.84Total Float263.7M

Eversource Energy Stock (NYSE:ES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eversource Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 28

EPS

$0.860

Quarterly Revenue

$2.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$2.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eversource Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Eversource Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) reporting earnings?
A

Eversource Energy (ES) is scheduled to report earnings on November 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 28, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.82, which missed the estimate of $0.86.

Q
What were Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2B, which missed the estimate of $2.1B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.