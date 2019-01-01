Eversource Energy Stock (NYSE:ES), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was reported by Keybanc on January 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $93.00 expecting ES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.86% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was provided by Keybanc, and Eversource Energy maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eversource Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eversource Energy was filed on January 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eversource Energy (ES) rating was a maintained with a price target of $98.00 to $93.00. The current price Eversource Energy (ES) is trading at is $89.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
