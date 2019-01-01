ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eversource Energy
(NYSE:ES)
$89.54
-1.33[-1.46%]
At close: Sep 2
$89.55
0.0100[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low89.31 - 91.9452 Week High/Low77.07 - 94.63Open / Close91.05 / 89.55Float / Outstanding263.7M / 346.4M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 1.4MMkt Cap31BP/E23.6650d Avg. Price87.79
Div / Yield2.55/2.81%Payout Ratio64.58EPS0.84Total Float263.7M

Eversource Energy Stock (NYSE:ES), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$97.00

Lowest Price Target1

$85.00

Consensus Price Target1

$93.13

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
21300

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Morgan Stanley
  • Mizuho
  • Wolfe Research
  • Barclays
  • Guggenheim

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Eversource Energy Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Eversource Energy (ES)?
A

The latest price target for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was reported by Keybanc on January 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $93.00 expecting ES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.86% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Eversource Energy (ES)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was provided by Keybanc, and Eversource Energy maintained their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Eversource Energy (ES)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eversource Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eversource Energy was filed on January 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Eversource Energy (ES) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eversource Energy (ES) rating was a maintained with a price target of $98.00 to $93.00. The current price Eversource Energy (ES) is trading at is $89.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.