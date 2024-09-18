Embraer-Controlled Eve Air Mobility Ropes In Former Rolls-Royce Exec As Chief Commercial Officer

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer Eve Air Mobility EVEX said on Tuesday that it is appointing former Rolls-Royce executive Megha Bhatia as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

What Happened: Bhatia will oversee Eve’s global sales, market intelligence, and government relations divisions in her new role, the company said.

According to Bhatia’s LinkedIn profile, she is joining Eve from Jet Support Services where she was Chief Strategy Officer. Before that, she held several positions at Rolls-Royce and worked with the automaker for about 13 years.

“Megha’s extensive experience and strategic leadership are going to be instrumental as Eve prepares for LOI conversion into firm orders”, said Eve CEO Johann Bordais.

“Her ability to drive growth, manage large P&Ls, and lead high-performing teams, combined with her deep understanding of the aviation industry, make her an invaluable addition to our executive team.”

Why It Matters: Eve is controlled by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA ERJ.

It has received potential orders for 2,900 eVTOL aircraft from 30 customers around the globe and expects them to enter service in 2026.

The company recently assembled its first full-scale eVTOL prototype at the Embarer test facility in Sao Paulo State. The company is now looking to conduct testing of the aircraft.

Photo courtesy: Eve Air Mobility