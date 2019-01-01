Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$600.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Embraer using advanced sorting and filters.
Embraer Questions & Answers
When is Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) reporting earnings?
Embraer (ERJ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)?
The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.50.
What were Embraer’s (NYSE:ERJ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $1.6B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.