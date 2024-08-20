American Express, Tesla And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson of Capital Wealth Planning picked American Express Company AXP citing its 12-straight quarters of revenue growth.

On July 19, American Express reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

The company’s second-quarter revenue (net of interest expense) grew 8% year-on-year to $16.33 billion’

It slightly missed the analyst consensus estimate of $16.59 billion.

For fiscal 2024, American Express reiterated revenue growth of 9% – 11% or $65.96 billion – $67.17 billion (versus consensus of $66.41 billion).

Adjusted EPS of $3.49 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.26.

It raised its EPS outlook to $13.30 – $13.80 from $12.65 – $13.15 prior, versus the consensus of $12.96.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Meanwhile, Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management picked Tesla, Inc. TSLA.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that humanoid robots would be deployed in wars in the future, without elaborating on whether he envisions them replacing human soldiers or assisting them on battlegrounds.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named EQT Corporation EQT as his final trade.

On July 23, EQT posted upbeat second-quarter results. EQT reported a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.18 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Price Action:

Tesla shares gained 3.1% to close at $222.72 on Monday.

American Express shares gained 0.9% to settle at $254.05 during Monday's session.

EQT shares climbed 4.9% to close at $33.72 during Monday's session.

Check This Out: