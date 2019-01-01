Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 47.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $9.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equity Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.69 0.62 0.56 EPS Actual 0.61 0.80 1.03 0.65 Revenue Estimate 45.29M 39.58M 37.91M 38.51M Revenue Actual 46.41M 46.42M 43.73M 38.45M

