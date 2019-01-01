Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Equity Bancshares
Equity Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) was reported by DA Davidson on July 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EQBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) was provided by DA Davidson, and Equity Bancshares downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Equity Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Equity Bancshares was filed on July 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Equity Bancshares (EQBK) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Equity Bancshares (EQBK) is trading at is $32.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
