Enterprise Prods Partners
(NYSE:EPD)
27.64
0.26[0.95%]
At close: May 27
27.57
-0.0700[-0.25%]
After Hours: 7:31PM EDT
Day High/Low27.13 - 27.81
52 Week High/Low20.42 - 27.85
Open / Close27.43 / 27.6
Float / Outstanding1.5B / 2.2B
Vol / Avg.5.4M / 6.7M
Mkt Cap60.3B
P/E13.27
50d Avg. Price26.22
Div / Yield1.86/6.74%
Payout Ratio87.23
EPS0.59
Total Float1.5B

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Enterprise Prods Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.590

Quarterly Revenue

$13B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13B

Earnings Recap

 

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enterprise Prods Partners beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $3.85 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Prods Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.52 0.5 0.48
EPS Actual 0.47 0.52 0.5 0.61
Revenue Estimate 10.00B 8.69B 7.56B 7.18B
Revenue Actual 11.37B 10.83B 9.45B 9.15B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Enterprise Prods Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) reporting earnings?
A

Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.33.

Q
What were Enterprise Prods Partners’s (NYSE:EPD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.6B, which missed the estimate of $6.6B.

