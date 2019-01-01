Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enterprise Prods Partners beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $3.85 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Prods Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.52 0.5 0.48 EPS Actual 0.47 0.52 0.5 0.61 Revenue Estimate 10.00B 8.69B 7.56B 7.18B Revenue Actual 11.37B 10.83B 9.45B 9.15B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.