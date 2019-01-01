Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enterprise Prods Partners beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $3.85 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enterprise Prods Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.52
|0.5
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.52
|0.5
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|10.00B
|8.69B
|7.56B
|7.18B
|Revenue Actual
|11.37B
|10.83B
|9.45B
|9.15B
