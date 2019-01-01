Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enterprise Prods Partners
Enterprise Prods Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting EPD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.54% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Enterprise Prods Partners maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enterprise Prods Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enterprise Prods Partners was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $29.00 to $30.00. The current price Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) is trading at is $27.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
